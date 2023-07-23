|
23.07.2023 12:02:00
3 Mid-Cap Stocks With Massive Growth Potential
Most every growth investor is looking for that small company today that brings massive returns. Such powerhouses do have to start from somewhere, after all -- Amazon and Netflix once had market caps under $1 billion.Recognizing those future winners when they are still in the small-cap phase is extremely challenging. However, they can be a bit easier to spot once they've become mid-cap stocks, with market caps in the $2 billion to $10 billion range. Obviously, nobody can guarantee any such company will lead its industry segment or become a multi-bagger. But in the views of three Motley Fool contributors, these three companies have forged paths that could take them to such a level.Jake Lerch (Duolingo): OK, let me be clear: For language-learning platform Duolingo to deliver truly massive returns, it needs to grow -- a lot. Right now, Duolingo's (NASDAQ: DUOL) market cap is $6.5 billion. Even if it quadrupled its market cap to $26 billion, it would still be only about a tenth the size of a more established tech stock like Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
