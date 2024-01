3 Mistakes New Retirees Can't Afford to Make in 2024

If you're newly retired in 2024, or if you're planning to leave the workforce for good this year, you'll want to be sure you're on a solid financial path so you won't have to spend the rest of your retirement worrying about money.To make certain you have the funds you need for your future, there are three major errors you need to avoid. Here's what they are. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel