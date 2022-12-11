|
11.12.2022 13:30:00
3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Set You Up For Life
What are some of the characteristics of a stock that could set you up for life? First, the company needs to operate in an industry that will command high levels of demand long into the future. Second, it needs to deliver strong financial growth to ensure its stock increases in value over time. Third, it should have a sturdy track record of prior success.Given that so many stocks were heavily beaten down amid the broader bear market, the new year offers a great opportunity to invest for the ultra-long term. A panel of three Motley Fool contributors thinks Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are monster growth stocks that investors might want to consider buying now and holding forever. Anthony Di Pizio (Alphabet): Until 2015, Alphabet was simply known as Google. It renamed itself to more accurately reflect the company's growing and increasingly diverse businesses -- even though the world's leading search engine still drives most of the tech giant's revenue. Its remarkable track record of success helped it reach a market valuation of over $1.2 trillion while maintaining its appetite for innovation, setting it up for an exciting future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
