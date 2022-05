3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market Nearing Bear Territory

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down more than 26% so far this year, the Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market for some time, while the S&P 500 briefly entered into bear market territory last week. While it has undoubtedly been a difficult year for many investors, bear markets inevitably return to bull markets.With that in mind, investors should prepare now and look for bargains while a bear market is in full swing because investors with a long-term outlook are often rewarded. Here are three monster growth stocks trading near 52-week lows that you should consider buying right now with the market trading in or near bear territory.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading