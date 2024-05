3 Monster Stocks in the Making You Can Buy Right Now

If you go to California's Redwood National Park, you can see the world's tallest tree -- a redwood called Hyperion that's over 380 feet tall. Like every other tree, though, Hyperion started as a small seed. Stocks can be like this, beginning small but growing to a giant size over time. Three Motley Fool contributors think they've found some monster stocks in the making you can buy right now . Here's why they picked Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX).David Jagielski (Altimmune): Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a modest market cap, but it has an exciting drug in its portfolio that could soon make it a hot buy with investors. The company has a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) treatment, pemvidutide, which has been generating some encouraging results in clinical trials.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel