|
02.04.2022 13:00:00
3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. However, the Oracle of Omaha has said that he doesn't see any reason to pursue stock splits because they don't boost intrinsic value, and Berkshire's Class B shares are already available at a much smaller price. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio worth buying that are either on track to split in the near future or stand out as a potential split candidate.Read on to see why they think that buying Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), RH (NYSE: RH), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) right now would be a smart move. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
