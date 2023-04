3 Monthly Dividend Payers That Are on Sale Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in dividend stocks can be a great strategy to generate passive income. However, a potential drawback is that many companies pay dividends quarterly. That creates a challenge for those relying on this income to cover their monthly living expenses. A handful of companies solve this dilemma by paying monthly dividends. A few of those monthly payers stand out to some Fool.com contributors right now for their cheaper prices. Here's why they think Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD), and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) could be attractive options for those seeking a monthly passive income stream.Matt DiLallo (Agree Realty): Shares of Agree Realty have fallen about 17% from their 52-week high mainly because of rising interest rates. That sell-off has helped drive the retail real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield up to 4.3%. That's an attractive rate, given the S&P 500's dividend yield of 1.6%. Continue reading