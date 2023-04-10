|
10.04.2023 16:45:00
3 More Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in April
A week ago I took a look at four dates for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors to watch in April. Between Disney's annual shareholder meeting, the opening of the Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster at its most visited theme park, and some fresh content coming to movie theaters and streaming services, this is shaping up to be a big month for the media stock.It turns out that there's even more going on at Disney this month. There are big changes coming to Disney World. There's a new timely show coming to Disney+. Let's take a closer look at some of the things taking place at the House of Mouse in April.There's always a gushing pipeline of content coming to Disney+, and the catalog additions don't typically move the needle. One can argue that Rennervations -- a new four-part series that debuts on Wednesday -- wasn't going to be a game-changing show. It stars an Oscar-nominated celebrity who also happens to be a construction aficionado, renovating purpose-built vehicles to serve a community's needs.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!