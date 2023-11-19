Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
|
19.11.2023 14:19:00
3 Must-Have Tech Stocks for the Upcoming Bull Market Surge
In an economic landscape dominated by two years of soaring inflation and rising interest rates, smart investors are looking for robust businesses with promising growth opportunities. Here, three of The Fool's top tech experts are bringing you excellent innovators with bulletproof business models, poised to thrive when the next bull run starts. It's hard to say exactly when the next upturn will come, but every storm is eventually followed by sunshine -- even on Wall Street.Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stands at the forefront of semiconductor software innovation, Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) exemplifies financial health and technological advancement in OLED technologies, and Unity Software (NYSE: U) is poised for a majestic turnaround story.Billy Duberstein (Cadence Design Systems): In the prior low-interest-rate environment, cloud-based software companies thrived. That's because they were seeing consistent growth, and while their stocks looked expensive, a lower-rate environment helped raise the value of profits far out in the future. So if rates, fall, software companies may rise again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!