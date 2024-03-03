03.03.2024 14:41:00

3 Must-Know Facts About AutoZone Before You Buy the Stock

Investors don't have to just focus on the dominant tech firms, such as the "Magnificent Seven" businesses, to find lucrative stock ideas. AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) proves this, as its shares are up 230% in the last five years (as of Feb. 29). That gain beats the S&P 500 by a wide margin.You might want to scoop up this auto parts retail stock in the hopes of riding the strong momentum to impressive portfolio returns. But before doing that, here are three things you need to know about AutoZone's business.AutoZone's stock performance can be credited to fundamental strength. The company's revenue and net income have increased at annualized rates of 6.8% and 10.3%, respectively, in the last 10 years. Even during unusual times in the last few years, a period that includes the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, and economic uncertainty, AutoZone continues to grow its sales and earnings. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AutoZone Inc.mehr Nachrichten