3 Must-Know Facts About Etsy, Before You Buy the Stock

In the last five years, the Nasdaq Composite Index has climbed 112%, a spectacular gain that investors can be pleased with. But not all stocks have done this well.Take Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Its shares are only up 24% since February 2019. They even missed the market's impressive rally in 2023. Investors have completely soured on Etsy, which currently trades at a dirt cheap forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6.Before you buy this top e-commerce stock, here are three facts you need to know about the business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel