3 Must-Know Facts About Etsy Before You Buy the Stock

Investors have not been too pleased with Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) in recent years. After shares of the online marketplace for unique and handcrafted goods soared 380% in the five years leading up to their November 2021 peak, they have come crashing down, currently sitting 79% off that high.The e-commerce business just reported first-quarter 2024 results that disappointed investors, sending the stock even lower. At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5, the shares might be too hard to ignore at this point.Here are three things to know about Etsy stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel