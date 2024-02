3 Must-Know Facts Before You Buy Airbnb Stock

With earnings season still in full swing, investors may be encouraged by some positive results. Take Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) for example. It just reported better-than-expected revenue, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and guidance. This probably helps explain why shares have risen 15% this year (as of Feb. 15).But the travel stock remains 28% below its peak price. And it trades at a compelling price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9 right now. Before you buy the business, here are three facts you need to know.Airbnb connects travelers looking for a place to stay with hosts who own properties available to rent out. For providing this tech platform that brings people together in more than 220 countries and regions, the business charges fees to both user groups.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel