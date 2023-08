3 Must-See AI Stocks With Soaring Profits

Investing in the ever-changing landscape of technology can be confusing, especially when it comes to opportunities powered by artificial intelligence (AI). There are so many great AI ideas on the table -- how can you tell the best long-term investments apart from the future disappointments and also-rans? Every competitor can't be a winner, even in this red-hot sector.To help you clear the path to money-making investment ideas in this exciting field, we asked three of the Fool's top tech analysts to share their insights. In this exclusive roundtable, they shed light on where AI is going next and pinpoint stocks poised for success. Whether it's the ultra-flexible Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) empire, the expanding reach of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), or the transformative journey of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), our panel of future-proofing wizards provides invaluable insights into these AI front-runners.Anders Bylund (Alphabet): The Google parent has gone through some rough times recently. The global market for online advertising swooned amid the inflation crisis, as advertisers of every size and stripe held back their marketing budgets. Why go all-in on ad campaigns when nobody is ready to open their wallets and buy stuff, right?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel