07.02.2023 14:07:00
3 Must-See Takeaways From Pinterest Earnings
Discovery and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has been on a rollercoaster ride over the last few years. Today, the stock sits close to 70% below an all-time high achieved in early 2021. Wall Street has punished the stock as the boost the company received from user engagement and robust ad spend when much of the world was sheltering at home in portions of 2020 and 2021 has subsided. Revenue growth slowed and monthly active user growth turned negative. But investors who look closely enough at the company's fourth-quarter results will find some positive signs for the business. Though slow top-line growth and weak revenue guidance ultimately suggest the company isn't out of the weeds yet. Nevertheless, it's good to see progress in some areas.To get a better understanding of the state of Pinterest's business today, here's a look at three key takeaways from the tech company's earnings report.Continue reading
