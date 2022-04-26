3 Must-See Takeaways From Snap Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though Snap (NYSE: SNAP) missed analysts' consensus forecasts for revenue and earnings per share last week when it reported its first-quarter results, the miss wasn't bad enough to spook investors. After all, investors seem to be pricing in a challenging operating environment; many growth stocks like Snap have fallen sharply in 2022 as investors brace themselves for tough year-ago comparisons and an uncertain economy amid continued supply chain issues and elevated geopolitical tensions.It's not surprising that Snap stock hasn't sold off since the company's earnings report. Its results were actually quite solid in light of the macro backdrop.Here's a closer look at some of the key takeaways from Snap's first-quarter results.Continue reading