|
05.05.2023 11:21:00
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in May
Things can change pretty quickly on Wall Street. In 2021, stocks could seemingly do no wrong, with all three major indexes cresting to new highs. In 2022, these same indexes all plunged into respective bear markets, with the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- losing a third of their value.However, big declines often yield big opportunity for investors. No matter how painful a decline has been for a major stock index throughout history, that loss was eventually (key word!) fully recouped during a bull market. It means the short-term pain the Nasdaq 100 has endured is the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.What follows are three Nasdaq 100 stocks that stand out as surefire buys in May.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!