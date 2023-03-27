|
27.03.2023 11:21:00
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Have Never Been This Cheap
For many investors, the past 15 months have been challenging. At one point or another, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite fell into a bear market. While the Dow and S&P 500 have bounced notably, the Nasdaq Composite, along with the Nasdaq 100 -- an index consisting of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- remain more than 20% below their record-closing highs.Although big declines in the broad-market indexes can test the resolve of investors, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Over time, every stock market crash, correction, and bear market has eventually been fully recouped by a bull market. This holds true for the traditionally growth-oriented Nasdaq 100.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!