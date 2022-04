3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough start to the new year for Wall Street and investors. Both the 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and widely followed S&P 500 corrected more than 10% from their all-time closing highs during the first quarter. Meanwhile, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite continued a retracement that began in November and culminated in a 22% peak decline by mid-March.This market decline has been equally pronounced in the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Like the Nasdaq Composite, the predominantly growth stock-powered Nasdaq 100 briefly dove into bear market territory last month.But where there's short-term pain, there's often opportunity for investors. The following three Nasdaq 100 stocks have all pulled back from their highs and can be confidently bought hand over fist in April.