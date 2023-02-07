|
07.02.2023 11:06:00
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February
What a difference a year can make. After growth stocks were Wall Street's savior in 2021, they were primarily responsible for dragging the major indexes into a bear market last year. The growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- each plunged 33% in 2022.Thankfully, when there's pain on Wall Street, you can always find opportunity. You see, every double-digit percentage decline in the major stock indexes throughout history has eventually given way to new all-time highs, courtesy of a bull market rally. It means every sizable pullback is a buying opportunity if you're a long-term investor.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!