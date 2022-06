3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a trying year for the investing community. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped by as much as 15% and 20%, respectively.Meanwhile, it's been an even tougher slog for the tech-driven Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 , the latter comprising 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have fallen close to 30% from their record-closing highs, placing both indexes firmly in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading