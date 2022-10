3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Your eyes aren't deceiving you: It really has been that ugly of a year on Wall Street. Through the first half of 2022, the broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst return in 52 years!But things have proved even more challenging for the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 . The latter is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks by market cap listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Both of these indexes have respectively lost around a third of their value since hitting all-time highs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading