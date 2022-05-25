|
25.05.2022 12:55:00
3 Nasdaq Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Now
The Nasdaq Composite has fallen nearly 30% year to date, putting the tech-heavy index firmly in bear market territory -- what Wall Street calls a prolonged drop of 20% or more from the market's high. If you have at least 10 years before retirement, market crashes are great opportunities to put money to work. For example, if you had invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 index when the market bottomed out in the Great Recession (Sept. 29, 2008), you would have $4,744 today (including reinvested dividends). And that's even after the 19% drop in the index since the start of the year. Here are three promising stocks that have been clobbered by the market and could make patient investors a pile of money once this downturn ends.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!