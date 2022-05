3 Nasdaq Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite has fallen nearly 30% year to date, putting the tech-heavy index firmly in bear market territory -- what Wall Street calls a prolonged drop of 20% or more from the market's high. If you have at least 10 years before retirement, market crashes are great opportunities to put money to work. For example, if you had invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 index when the market bottomed out in the Great Recession (Sept. 29, 2008), you would have $4,744 today (including reinvested dividends). And that's even after the 19% drop in the index since the start of the year. Here are three promising stocks that have been clobbered by the market and could make patient investors a pile of money once this downturn ends.Continue reading