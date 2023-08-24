|
24.08.2023 13:30:00
3 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Until I'm Blue in the Face
The Nasdaq Composite is one of the three major stock market indexes, tracking almost all stocks trading on the Nasdaq exchange. Over the past decade, the Nasdaq Composite has been the best-performing of all major indexes, up more than 275%, compared to 167% and 127% for the S&P 500 and the Dow, respectively.While there are thousands of companies included in the Nasdaq Composite, here are three that I'm buying consistently for the long haul.When many people think of the Nasdaq, they automatically think of technology companies. Major companies from all sectors are represented, though, including food and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Its stock has been lackluster this year, down just under 2% year to date as of Aug. 22, but that's along the lines of most companies in its industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
