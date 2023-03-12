3 Nasdaq Stocks on Watch This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) meltdown is sure to ramp up volatility in U.S. stock markets this week. The core reason is that no one knows for sure what this latest bank implosion will mean in terms of investor sentiment.If this unexpected calamity turns out to be a localized event, for instance, the Federal Reserve could very well decide to hold off on additional rate hikes to avoid a steep correction in U.S. equity prices. Interest rate hikes, after all, were a key culprit in SVB's precipitous downfall.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading