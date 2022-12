3 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Up 25% in 3 Months

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% this year, but there are signs that for at least some stocks, brighter days could be on the horizon. Entering this week, three Nasdaq stocks were up 25% in just the past three months. Among the hottest buys of late are chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and healthcare companies Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).What's behind their recent rallies, and are these stocks worth buying right now?Semiconductor stock Nvidia has jumped around 25% through the past three months. The company released its latest earnings numbers on Nov. 16, and they weren't terribly impressive, with sales coming in at $5.9 billion for the period ending Oct. 30, a 17% decline year over year. Plus, profits of $680 million were a fraction of the $2.5 billion that Nvidia reported in the prior-year period. Continue reading