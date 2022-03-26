|
26.03.2022 11:11:00
3 Nasdaq Stocks That Have Soared 132% to 1,278% This Year
It's hard to swim upstream. But that doesn't mean it's impossible to do so.Sure, the stock market is off to a lousy start in 2022. In particular, stocks that trade on the Nasdaq exchange are languishing. The Nasdaq Composite Index is still in correction territory. However, several stocks are performing well. And a select few are absolutely knocking it out of the park. Here are three Nasdaq stocks that have soared 132% to 1,278% so far this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!