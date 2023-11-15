|
15.11.2023 14:15:00
3 New Reasons to Like Dutch Bros Stock
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a tiny business, but it might not stay small for long. In early November, the beverage retailer announced solid growth trends for the third-quarter period that ran through late September, giving shareholders a few reasons to celebrate.Management is doubling down on its expansion strategy, too, as it sees a long runway ahead to improve its current footprint that spans just 16 states. Dutch Bros operates 800 locations, after all, compared to the 18,000 that industry leader Starbucks maintains in the U.S. market.Before Dutch Bros can even hope to compete with national chains, though, it first needs to prove it can balance strong growth with stable profitability. Let's look at some positive news on these points as the chain heads into its final quarter of its fiscal year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!