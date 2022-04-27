|
27.04.2022 13:29:00
3 New Reasons to Like Kimberly-Clark Stock
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares haven't performed well compared with either the market or rivals like Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) in recent months. The consumer staples giant has been struggling with relatively weak sales trends, and earnings have been hit by soaring costs. Those factors suggest investors are better off owning P&G if they want exposure to this steady growth niche.But Kimberly-Clark just gave investors a few reasons to question that bearish outlook. In its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, the owner of hit brands like Kleenex and Huggies revealed accelerating sales growth and robust cash flow. And while the company is still trailing P&G in key operating metrics, the stock seems more attractive today.Let's look at a few reasons to like Kimberly-Clark shares.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!