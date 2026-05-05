Generation Income Properties Aktie

Generation Income Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US37149D1054

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05.05.2026 17:35:00

3 Next Generation Nuclear Energy Stocks Investors Should Be Watching Closely

As demand for energy grows, nuclear energy is making a powerful resurgence. In the United States, lawmakers have their sights set on quadrupling the country's nuclear energy capacity by 2050 and are taking steps to accelerate the deployment of next-generation nuclear reactors, such as small modular reactors and microreactors.With the rapid rise in energy demand from hyperscalers, companies are increasingly turning to next-generation nuclear technology to meet their growing power needs. For investors eager to get ahead of the curve, here are three nuclear energy stocks worth paying attention to right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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