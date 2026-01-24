NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.01.2026 12:05:00
3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Right Now
The AI industry is really taking off, and many companies are starting to deliver impressive products, although the capital return has yet to show up for some. Still, that doesn't mean you should ignore this important investing segment, as there are plenty of stocks that look like great buys in the artificial intelligence sector.Among the best buys now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). All three of these stocks look primed for strong 2026 gains, and investors should consider scooping them up right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
