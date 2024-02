3 No-Brainer Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

Bank stocks often move as a group, although they do better or worse depending on many individual factors. They moved down when inflation and interest rates were high, and they have now moved up since the Federal Reserve said it would begin to cut interest rates this year.But it would be a mistake to assume they're all the same. Some bank stocks are reporting better performance than others and have better risk management in place to help them succeed under pressure. They also attract different audiences and have different innovation engines.Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) are all great bank stocks to buy now . They also all happen to be Warren Buffett stocks, which could give you an extra boost of confidence. If you have $200 available to invest after paying down debt and saving for an emergency, consider investing in these stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel