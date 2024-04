3 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now

It makes sense to follow what billionaires are buying. Investors are aiming to maximize their investments, and if someone else turned their money into billions, it's a good sign that they may know what they're doing.You can mirror a billionaire's movements to a certain degree. Only their holding company's or hedge fund's positions are public, if that's how they got their billions, not their personal filings. These positions are only reported on a quarterly basis, so you won't know exactly when they're buying or selling. And they likely have different investing goals than yours, especially if they're trading other people's money.That doesn't mean you can't get inspiration from a billionaire's portfolio. It's often an excellent place to find great stock ideas. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are three billionaire-owned stocks that are excellent picks right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel