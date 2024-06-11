|
11.06.2024 11:47:00
3 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors love to follow Warren Buffett's stock picks to get investing inspiration. But while Buffett is an investing legend who freely gives sound advice, he's not the only billionaire investor.Others might be lesser known, but they have also been responsible for incredible wealth creation, and you might want to get to know them and their stock picks better. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are three fantastic billionaire-owned stock that average retail investors might want to add to their portfolios right now.Chipotle is the original fast-casual restaurant chain, and it has become a powerhouse company and incredible stock. It still has tons of potential in feeding burritos to its upscale clientele, and it's a favorite of Pershing Square Capital's Bill Ackman. It has been a mainstay of Pershing Square for years, making up 20% of the total portfolio, which has only seven different stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,70
|0,00%