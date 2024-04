3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

Three Motley Fool contributors have dividends on their minds as the second quarter of 2024 begins. And they think they've found some no-brainer dividend stocks to buy in April. Here's why they like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).Keith Speights (AbbVie): What's better than a high-dividend yield? I'd say a high-dividend yield combined with a growing dividend. That's exactly what you'll get with AbbVie.Let's start with the biopharmaceutical company's dividend yield of nearly 3.6%. High yields aren't unusual for AbbVie. The yield has topped 3% throughout most of its history.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel