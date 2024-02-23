|
23.02.2024 11:30:00
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
The stock market has rallied sharply over the past several months, making back all its losses from a brutal bear market that began in early 2022, when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates. It has been bumping up against new all-time highs this year. That rally is making it harder to find compelling investment opportunities.However, not all stocks have been swept up in the market's updraft. Many real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are more sensitive to changes in interest rates due to their higher-yielding dividends, remain well below their highs. That includes some of the sector's highest performers: Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR), and Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE: ELS). With interest rates set to fall this year, these top REITs look like no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now for those with around $1,000 to invest.Prologis is one of the five best-performing REITs over the past decade. However, like most of its peers, it's trading well off its peak. Shares of the leading industrial REIT are more than 20% below their pinnacle from a few years ago. Even with that decline, Prologis has grown $1,000 into nearly $4,400 over the past 10 years.
