NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.01.2026 16:05:00
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now If You Want More Passive Income in 2026
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has a paltry 1.1% dividend yield right now. You can do much better without taking on huge amounts of risk. All you need to do is buy Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and its 6.5% yield, Realty Income (NYSE: O) and its 5.3% yield, and/or Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) and its 5.2% yield. Here's a quick look at each one of these no-brainer high yielders.The energy sector is typically considered volatile, thanks to the often dramatic ups and downs of oil and natural gas prices. Enterprise sidesteps that commodity price volatility. It charges fees for the use of its energy infrastructure assets, such as pipelines. Essentially, it helps to move oil and gas around the world. Demand for its services is more important than the price of what it is moving.The proof of Enterprise's consistency comes from its 27-year streak of annual distribution increases. That's basically as long as the master limited partnership (MLP) has been public. If you have avoided oil stocks due to the sector's volatility, you might want to consider Enterprise for your energy exposure, given its well-supported 6.5% yield.
