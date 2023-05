3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Paralysis analysis. It's what happens when you have so many alternatives to evaluate that overthinking causes you to be unable to make a decision.This condition can easily occur when selecting dividend stocks. Over 4,000 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. But income-seeking investors don't have to suffer from paralysis analysis. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy with $1,000 right now .Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) offers a distribution yield of over 4.2% for its limited partnership shares (traded under the BEP ticker) and over 3.8% for its corporate shares (traded under the BEPC ticker). With either stock, you'll get a piece of the same underlying business.Continue reading