3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 During the Market Sell-Off

Whether you're a new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've been given a not-so-subtle reminder that corrections and bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Since the year began, the broad-based S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average both dropped into correction territory, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into a bear market.Although big declines in the major indexes can be worrisome, all notable moves lower in the market represent an opportunity for patient investors to pounce. That's because every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally.Perhaps the smartest move for investors to consider is buying dividend stocks. Companies that pay a regular dividend have a rich history of outperforming non-dividend payers.Continue reading