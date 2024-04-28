|
28.04.2024 17:30:00
3 No-Brainer EV Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Many electric vehicle (EV) stocks crumbled over the past year as the market cooled off and rising interest rates compressed their valuations. But according to Precedence Research, the global EV market could still expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% from 2024 to 2032 as EVs gradually replace gas-powered vehicles.Therefore, the recent sell-off in EV stocks might represent a golden buying opportunity for value-minded investors who can look past the near-term headwinds. Today, I'll dig deeper into three beaten-down EV stocks -- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Nio (NYSE: NIO), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- and explain why they might generate multi-bagger gains from a modest $1,000 investment over the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!