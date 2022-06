3 No-Brainer Fintech Stocks to Buy With $300 During This Market Sell-Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 is officially in a bear market -- down by more than 20% from its peak. Such downturns can be unnerving, but they do present long-term investors with some excellent opportunities to buy shares of companies at fractions of their former prices. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500; on average, they've lasted about one year. While no one knows how long any particular bear market will last, at some point, so far, they've all ended, and new bull markets have begun.While the sell-off could deepen from here, this could be a good time to nibble on some beaten-down fintech stocks. Here are three you can add for less than $300 combined.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading