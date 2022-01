3 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $150

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past few months, the stock market has been experiencing sell-offs which has created great buying opportunities for wise investors. There's nothing like getting a high-quality long-term investment at bargain prices. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) all are below $150. Each of the healthcare stocks offers an above-average dividend to go with plenty of growth potential.While their shares have all risen recently, I still see possibilities for greater gains. All three land in the "Yes, but..." category for investors. Yes, AbbVie is doing great, but what about the Humira patent cliff? Yes, Merck has Keytruda, but what happens once the drug's revenue falls? Yes, CVS has thrived on COVID-19 shots and testing, but what about when the COVID demand declines? In all three cases, the concerns are overblown and provide an opportunity for long-term investors.Continue reading