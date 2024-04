3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Investing in high-yielding dividend stocks can be a great way to start generating passive income. While the average dividend yield is relatively low today (the S&P 500's 1.4% yield isn't that far above its historical low of 1.1%), many companies offer much higher dividend yields.For example, the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is ripe with high-yielding dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE: O), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) stand out as three of the top options for income-seeking investors. Their bigger payouts enable investors to produce more income from every dollar they invest, maximizing their income production.Realty Income certainly lives up to its name. The diversified REIT has paid 646 consecutive monthly dividends throughout its operating history. It has increased its payment 124 times since its public market listing in 1994, growing the dividend at a 4.3% compound annual rate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel