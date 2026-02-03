NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.02.2026 11:45:00
3 No-Brainer High-Yield Energy ETFs to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
After drastically underperforming the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) in 2025, energy stocks are roaring higher in 2026. Oil prices are on the rise again after hitting five-year lows in mid-December 2025, geopolitical tensions are heating up, and some investors are rotating out of growth stocks to value and dividend-focused sectors.A good way to get general exposure to a theme or sector is through an exchange-traded fund (ETFs). Here's why the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: VDE), Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), and the SPDR S&P 500 Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (NYSEMKT: XOP) are excellent choices for investors looking to put $2,000 to work in the energy sector.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!