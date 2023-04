3 No-Brainer Medical Device Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed business for many healthcare companies because the number of elective surgeries fell. On top of that, labor shortages for hospital staff, tightened hospital spending, and supply chain issues slowed sales of medical equipment.However, as elective procedures gradually return to where they were before the pandemic, medical equipment makers are seeing a surge in sales. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), and DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) all stand out for their solid growth over time.Let's see why investors should consider them now .