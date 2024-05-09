|
09.05.2024 12:45:00
3 No-Brainer Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in May
The Nasdaq-100 is a market-cap-weighted index that includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.Chock-full of growth stocks and industry-leading businesses, the Nasdaq-100 has produced roughly double the total return of the S&P 500 over the last decade thanks to big tech's contribution to broader marker gains.Here's why top Nasdaq-100 stocks Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are worth buying in May.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!