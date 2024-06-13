Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 13:30:00

3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike Stock (and 1 Reason to Avoid)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stands out among its competition. While it's a cybersecurity software company, it's also one of the best-performing software businesses regardless of industry.CrowdStrike's momentum is unlike anything in software, which makes it an intriguing stock. I've got three great reasons why you should consider buying CrowdStrike stock right now, but there's also one red flag that investors must consider.CrowdStrike grew substantially from its initial offering of endpoint protection software. Endpoint protection software protects network endpoints like laptops from cyber threats. While this is a fairly common offering, what separates CrowdStrike from the competition is that it pioneered using artificial intelligence (AI) to pinpoint what activity constituted a threat and what was normal. This allowed CrowdStrike to create a lightweight and easily deployable product, and it became a hit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

