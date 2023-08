3 No-Brainer Reasons to Claim Social Security at Age 67

When should you file for Social Security? That's the question many Americans really begin to seriously consider as they approach their early 60s.Nearly one in three Americans begin receiving Social Security benefits at age 62. More than half of Americans file for Social Security before their full retirement age. In some cases, those are the best strategies -- but not always. Here are three no-brainer reasons to claim Social Security at age 67.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel