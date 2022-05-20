|
20.05.2022 12:15:00
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
With the market drop, many stocks are reaching prices that haven't been seen for some time. This fall is despite many of these companies making monumental business gains over the past couple of years. Three no-brainer stocks I'm buying right now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Each stock has a unique set of circumstances that got them to this point, but none of the circumstances will impede the businesses from growing over the next five years. As a long-term investor, I'm less concerned about what the market thinks now and more excited about what lies ahead. With Alphabet, Shopify, and MercadoLibre stocks trading down 26.4%, 76.4%, and 58.5%, respectively, from their all-time highs, today presents a great long-term buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!