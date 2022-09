3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market hasn't been enjoyable for some time, especially for technology investors, where 50% declines (or more) have become common among individual stocks. The storm of rising interest rates has arrived; while the metaphorical tide is lowering all ships, some companies could sink if they aren't profitable or well funded.Fortunately, there will also be some tremendous winners -- stocks that survive the storm and eventually climb to new highs over time. Here are some stocks of rapidly growing businesses with the financial chops to come out of this bear market stronger than ever.Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) went public in the summer of 2021 near the peak of the now -defunct bull market. The stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value just over a year later. The stock's valuation was so high at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio near 100x that the stock arguably had nowhere to go but down. However, SentinelOne is anything but a flash-in-the-pan; the company is putting up triple-digit revenue growth every quarter. Its most recent earnings report even revealed an acceleration in growth:Continue reading